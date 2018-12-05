By: Sammy Stava

@StavaOnSTL

Brad Smith. Chase Daniel. Blaine Gabbert. James Franklin. Maty Mauk. Drew Lock. For the first time in a while, Missouri’s status at the starting quarterback position was questionable heading into next season. That all changed by the recent addition of a graduate transfer.

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant announced his decision to transfer to Missouri earlier Tuesday night on his Twitter page:

Bryant has one more year of his college playing career, making him immediately eligible for the 2019 season. Bryant lost his starting job to true freshman Trevor Lawrence during the middle of the season, which was the reason for his transfer.

Bryant has a 16-2 record as a starting quarterback, but in-between DeShaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, he’s only had one full season as a starter, his junior year in 2017. He led Clemson to an ACC Championship and a College Football Playoff berth, passing for 2,802 yards, 262-398 (65.8 % completion), with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Bryant chose Missouri over main contenders Auburn and Arkansas, which is huge for Mizzou Football trying to get back to national respectability. Even though Arkansas finished 2-10, Bryant had a great relationship with Razorback head coach Chad Morris (who recruited him as Clemson’s offensive coordinator). Even though Auburn is in a little bit of a mess right now, they are still considered to be a top program.

Moments later after his decision, former Arkansas wide receiver Jonathan Nance announced his decision to commit to Missouri. He is also a graduate transfer:

With plenty of offensive talent returning next season, an experienced quarterback in Kelly Bryant to replace Drew Lock, and a relatively easier schedule as opposed to this year, Missouri has set themselves up well to have a really successful 2019 campaign.

There’s still a bowl game to win in Drew Lock’s final game of his college career, and perhaps a contract extension to work on for Barry Odom, but tonight was another huge step in the right direction for the Mizzou Football program.

Missouri made a statement by landing Kelly Bryant.