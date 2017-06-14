Bryce Ryness – playing Jesus in “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Muny

Jesus Christ Superstar is a beloved Muny classic that appeals to all ages. A rock musical written by famous composer/lyricist duo Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, it tells the story of Jesus in the final days leading up to his crucifixion. The musical has no spoken dialogue.

Loosely based on the Gospels, Jesus Christ Superstar focuses on the personal conflicts between Jesus, his disciples, the people of Israel and the leadership of Rome. Special attention is played to the relationship between Judas Iscariot and Jesus, as well as Jesus’ relationship with Mary Magdalene.

Jesus Christ Superstar is sung-through, with no spoken dialogue. It started as a rock opera concept album before its Broadway debut in 1971. In 1972, the show opened in London’s West End and a film version was released in 1973. The show is a product of its era, filled with 1970’s rock, gospel, folk and funk themes, modern language and colloquialisms, and high-energy dance numbers.