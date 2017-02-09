Bus Driver Who Stranded Billikens Charged With DWI

St. Bonaventure, N.Y. (KTRS) The Saint Louis University men’s basketball team lost a game and then its bus while playing in New York.

New York State Police say the Saint Louis Billikens walked out of the arena of St. Bonaventure University Wednesday night and their bus was gone. State police say the bus driver, 56-year-old Linda Edmister , had taken off in the bus during the game.

Edmister was later stopped about forty miles away and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police say Edmister’s blood alcohol content was 0.22 percent when she was arrested . The legal limit for commercial drivers is 0.04.