St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) Efforts are being made to improve workforce and economic development in the state of Missouri.

Over 300 leaders from across the state gathered at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis County on Wednesday for the Best In Midwest Summit to begin the process of creating a strategy. Governor Mike Parson was among those leaders in attendance.

Parson said taking care of existing businesses will improve workforce development.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s important to bring jobs into the state of Missouri and I want to do my part to help to that, just like everybody else does, but I also know how crucial it is to remember that almost 80% of the new jobs that come into our state come from existing businesses in the state of Missouri and that’s the heart and soul of who we are.” Parson explained.

The Department of Economic Development is expected to release a final report in late summer.