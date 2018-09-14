Maryland Heights, MO (KTRS) The candidates vying to become Missouri’s next U.S. senator took center stage in their first debate.

The Missouri Press Association hosted a forum in Maryland Heights on Friday featuring the two major party candidates along with two minor party candidates. Healthcare was among the topics addressed.

G-O-P candidate Josh Hawley, who joined a lawsuit to end the Affordable Care Act, said he supports maintaining requirements of insurance companies covering pre-existing conditions.

“I will never support taking health coverage away from those with pre-existing conditions.” said Hawley, who also shared that one of his young sons was recently diagnosed with a bone condition.

McCaskill countered with that Hawley should file an amendment to the lawsuit, excluding pre-existing conditions.

“He wants the whole thing thrown out and he knows there’s nothing there to back it up,” McCaskill added.

Tariffs, the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, and dark money were among the other topics addressed.

Green Party candidate Jo Crain and Independent candidate Craig O’Dear also participated in the forum.