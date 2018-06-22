ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KTRS) The trial for Pamela Hupp … the woman charged with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of Louis Gumpenberger at her O’Fallon, Missouri home in August of 2016 … has been postponed again. St. Charles County Circuit Judge Jon Cunningham today granted the postponement after defense attorneys asked for more time to prepare their case. Hupp had been scheduled to go trial September 11th.

Prosecutors claim Hupp killed the mentally disabled man to draw attention away from herself in another murder case.

The jury will be chosen in Clay County, northeast of Kansas City, but the trial will be held in St. Charles County.