Cardinals’ Pitcher Alex Reyes Needs Tommy John Surgery

Jupiter, FLA (KTRS) St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes will be out for the season. General manager John Mozeliak announced during a news conference in Jupiter on Wednesday morning that the 22-year-old pitcher needs Tommy John surgery on his right arm. Mozeliak says Reyes had an MRI, which confirmed the diagnosis. Reyes will most likely […]

General manager John Mozeliak announced during a news conference in Jupiter on Wednesday morning that the 22-year-old pitcher needs Tommy John surgery on his right arm. Mozeliak says Reyes had an MRI, which confirmed the diagnosis.

Reyes will most likely have the surgery in Jupiter. A second opinion is being sought, but Mozeliak says he believes it will result in the same diagnosis.

Reyes made his major league debut Aug. 9 and was 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA in five starts and seven relief appearances. His fastball averaged more than 97 mph.

Reyes, a candidate for the final spot in the starting rotation, had been feeling soreness in the days leading up to camp. He was also expecting to pitch for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.