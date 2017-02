Carney Classic: Bruce Vilanch Talks About Writing For The Award Shows

With the Oscars being this Sunday, John Carney reached into the vault and found a past interview with Bruce Vilanch talking about writing for an Award Show. Since 2000, Bruce Vilanch has been the head writer for the Oscars.

By Brady Hempen