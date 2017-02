Carney Classic Flashback: Al Jarreau passed away this weekend, so we listened back to a conversation we had in 2000

Al won Grammys in 3 different categories: Jazz, Pop and R&B – the only Male Performer to complete that trifecta.

Al Jarreau is one of Carney’s ALL-TIME Favorites, and we lost him over the weekend. But producer Josh had plenty of previous conversations to work with, and we put together a “Best Of” interview with some great stories with Al, throughout the years.

By Josh Gilbert