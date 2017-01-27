Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Mizzou vs South Carolina 1 28 17

You are here: Home \ News from Carney \ Carney Flashback: Thomas Keneally, author of Schindler’s List, talks about how a conversation became a book that became a movie

Carney Flashback: Thomas Keneally, author of Schindler’s List, talks about how a conversation became a book that became a movie

News from Carney

Carney Flashback: Thomas Keneally, author of Schindler’s List, talks about how a conversation became a book that became a movie

While waiting for his luggage at the airport, a stranger (and Schindler survivor) told him the now-famous story…

Written by:
2017/01/27 4:44 PM

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which marks the liberation of the Auschwitz-Berkenau concentration camp by the Soviet Red Army in 1945. We spoke several years back with Thomas Keneally, author of Schindler’s List, about how he came to hear the Oskar Schindler story, what lead him to write the book, and how that book became an Oscar winning movie, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Schindler's

Tagged: , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By Josh Gilbert

Related posts

Nothing found.

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!