Carney Flashback: Thomas Keneally, author of Schindler’s List, talks about how a conversation became a book that became a movie

While waiting for his luggage at the airport, a stranger (and Schindler survivor) told him the now-famous story…

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which marks the liberation of the Auschwitz-Berkenau concentration camp by the Soviet Red Army in 1945. We spoke several years back with Thomas Keneally, author of Schindler’s List, about how he came to hear the Oskar Schindler story, what lead him to write the book, and how that book became an Oscar winning movie, directed by Steven Spielberg.

By Josh Gilbert