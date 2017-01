Carney KISS Cam: We sat down with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley at their new Rock and Brews restaurant in Chesterfield

KISS branded caskets and KISS branded condoms…..you knew that a restaurant was just around the corner…

The boys from KISS were in town today for the official Grand Opening of Rock and Brews, their own branded restaurant chain in Chesterfield Valley, and we got a chance to sit with Gene and Paul, to talk rock, food, and matzoh breis…

By Josh Gilbert