Catholic High School Cancels Classes Due To Flu Outbreak

O’Fallon, MO (KTRS) An influenza outbreak has prompted St. Dominic’s Catholic High School to cancel classes on Friday.
School officials report that about 100 students have the flu. Teachers and staff have also come down with the flu.
The main office is also closed. After-school practices and events will continue as scheduled.
Meanwhile, maintenance crews will be cleaning the school in an effort to prevent further spreading of the virus. School officials hope to resume classes on Monday.
