The Catholic Supply Store in Ballwin reopened today, the same day the suspect who is accused of fatally shooting 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt appeared in court. On November 19th, a man went into the store and killed Schmidt and sexually assaulted another woman. The Catholic Supply Store owner had planned on closing the store, but reconsidered after an outpouring of support from the community. During the court appearance, the judge set the date at January 23rd for a preliminary hearing for Thomas Bruce, who faces 17 counts that include first degree murder and sodomy.