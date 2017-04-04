Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Cattle that fled St. Louis slaughterhouse given reprieve

2017/04/04
ST. LOUIS (AP) – Six steers that escaped from a slaughterhouse in north St. Louis will be rewarded with a life of leisure.

The steers ran from the Star Packing Co. last Friday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2nCoShR ) the animals were picked up Monday from the slaughterhouse and taken to an area farm. They will wait there for a few weeks and then go to an animal sanctuary.

Gentle Barn co-founder Jay Weiner says his animal sanctuary intends to keep the steers either at its Tennessee farm or a new one. If that’s not possible, they will stay together and go to another animal sanctuary.

A crowd-funding page started by Adam Brewster of Chicago to help the animals has raised $16,500 as of Monday. The money was donated to The Gentle Barn.

