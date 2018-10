St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead following a house fire in south St. Louis.

Firefighters were called to a burning two-story home along the 7800 block of Water Street on Friday afternoon. Flames were scene shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived.

Fire officials say a man was found dead when firefighters made entry into the home. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.