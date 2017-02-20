Centene Hires Former MO Attorney General Chris Koster

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) – Former Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster has a new job at Centene Corp. On Monday, the Clayton-based company announced that Koster has been hired to be the managed care company’s senior vice president of corporate services. Koster, a Democrat who served eight years as attorney general, lost last year’s race […]
St. Louis, MO (KTRS) – Former Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster has a new job at Centene Corp.
On Monday, the Clayton-based company announced that Koster has been hired to be the managed care company’s senior vice president of corporate services.
Koster, a Democrat who served eight years as attorney general, lost last year’s race to become Missouri’s governor to Republican Eric Greitens.
Centene says Koster’s appointment is effective immediately.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.