Centene Hires Former MO Attorney General Chris Koster

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) – Former Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster has a new job at Centene Corp.

On Monday, the Clayton-based company announced that Koster has been hired to be the managed care company’s senior vice president of corporate services.

Koster, a Democrat who served eight years as attorney general, lost last year’s race to become Missouri’s governor to Republican Eric Greitens.

Centene says Koster’s appointment is effective immediately.