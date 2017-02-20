Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Centene Hires Former MO Attorney General Chris Koster

2017/02/20 10:54 AM
St. Louis, MO (KTRS) – Former Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster has a new job at Centene Corp.

On Monday, the Clayton-based company announced that Koster has been hired to be the managed care company’s senior vice president of corporate services.

Koster, a Democrat who served eight years as attorney general, lost last year’s race to become Missouri’s governor to Republican Eric Greitens.
Centene says Koster’s appointment is effective immediately.

