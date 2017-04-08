Change of venue granted in Pamela Hupp murder trial

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) A St. Charles County circuit judge has granted a change of venue for the murder trial of Pamela Hupp, who authorities say killed a man she found at random in an effort to incriminate another man involved in a previous murder case in which Hupp was a key witness. Circuit Judge Jon Cunningham […]
ST. LOUIS (KTRS) A St. Charles County circuit judge has granted a change of venue for the murder trial of Pamela Hupp, who authorities say killed a man she found at random in an effort to incriminate another man involved in a previous murder case in which Hupp was a key witness. Circuit Judge Jon Cunningham agreed to the venue change request and ordered jurors from outside the St. Louis metropolitan area be brought in for the trial, which is scheduled for Oct. 3. St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar has said he will seek the death penalty for Hupp.
