St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A north St. Louis man is facing charges in the fatal shooting of a man he suspected of stealing his tools.

Fifty-one-year-old David Allen Sproling is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 60-year-old William Kirkwood. Sproling is accused of confronting Kirkwood at gunpoint Tuesday because he suspected Kirkwood had tools that were stolen from his property.

Court documents say Sproling told police he shot Kirkwood, and surrendered his pistol. Authorities haven’t specified whether Sproling fired the shots intentionally or accidentally.