Alton, IL (KTRS) A suspect is in custody in connection with a double murder in Alton.

The Major Case Squad announced that 35-year-old Vincent Gordon was arrested on Wednesday. He is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of of 30-year-old Elijah S. Ingram and 28-year-old Derrick J. Vaughn. The victims were found dead inside of a residence in the 3100 block of Lawn Street Monday night.

Gordon is jailed on $5 million cash only bond.