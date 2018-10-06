St. Clair County, IL (KTRS) A woman is facing charges in connection with the murder of a Cahokia man.

Thirty-year-old Melinda Graves is charged with murder/intent to kill/injure in the death of 47-year-old Jermaine Ross. The Major Case Squad reports that Graves and another person were brought in for questioning. Graves was arrested and the other person was arrested. There’s no word on a motive

Investigators initially thought Ross died of natural causes after his body was found in his home along the 200 block of Elm on Wednesday. Investigators say its believed he had been dead for 3-4 days before his body was discovered. An autopsy reveal that Ross died of a gunshot wound.

Graves is being held on $500,000 bond.