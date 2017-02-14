Charges Filed In Shooting Death Of North City Child

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A north St. Louis woman and her boyfriend are facing charges in the death of her child. On Tuesday, 27-year-old Ebony Jones and 31-year-old Jaramee Ramey were charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment. This comes after 6-year-old Mi’Kenzie Bostic was fatally shot at the family’s residence in the 6300 block […]

On Tuesday, 27-year-old Ebony Jones and 31-year-old Jaramee Ramey were charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment. This comes after 6-year-old Mi’Kenzie Bostic was fatally shot at the family’s residence in the 6300 block of Minnie Avenue early Monday morning. Police say it’s believed that one of the other children in the home shot Mi’Kenzie.

Court records indicate Ramey told police he and Jones fell asleep after smoking drugs and left a loaded handgun on the floor. Police say three other children, ages 9, 4 and 3, were inside the home but were not harmed.

Jones’ bail has been set at $25,000 and Ramey’s bail has been set at $50, ooo.