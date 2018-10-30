St. Clair County, IL (KTRS) Two men are facing charges in the death of a Washington Park police officer.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly announced Tuesday morning that Chaunt’ Tuan Gillespie and Valention Miller, both 19, were charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Auxiliary Officer Ricardo Davis.

Miller was also charged with aggravated fleeing a scene.

Davis died Saturday night after falling from the Poplar Street Bridge while chasing the two suspects on foot. He leaves behind six children.