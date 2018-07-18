ST. LOUIS (KTRS) A St. Louis man is charged in two separate killings in the last two weeks, including the fatal shooting of a fellow passenger on a MetroBus this past weekend.

St. Louis Police report 36-year-old Talib Ziyad is jailed without bond and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Rachaud Grayer at a liquor store on July 5. Authorities say the motive wasn’t clear.

On Saturday, 35-year-old Kenneth Pointer was fatally shot. Police say Pointer was first shot while on a MetroBus in Cool Valley. He got off the bus to try and escape but the shooter fired more shots, killing him. Police say the shooting on the bus began with some sort of dispute.

Ziyad is also charged in Pointer’s murder