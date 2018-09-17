WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say that a preliminary review by the St. Charles County prosecutor’s office indicates that criminal charges are not anticipated for the driver of an ice cream truck who fatally struck a 2-year-old girl in Wentzville.

Police say the girl crossed in front of the ice cream truck as it began driving forward. Her name has not been released, but police called the accident “heartbreaking.”

A phone number on the truck goes to a voicemail for Cool Times Ice Cream. No one responded to a message left Monday by The Associated Press.

The company’s website says individuals and organizations can arrange for the company’s trucks to come to parties or events.