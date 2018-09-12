Charlack, MO (KTRS) The North County Police Cooperative will no longer serve the community of Charlack.

On Tuesday night the Charlack Board of Aldermen voted to end its services with the law enforcement organization and begin receiving police services from St. Ann. The city’s attorney, Edward Sluys tells the St. Louis Post Dispatch that the city was facing “very serious safety issues” under the contract with the North County Police Cooperative.

Charlack’s three-year contract with the co-op was supposed to end on October 15th.

This all comes after Tim Swope, the chief of the North County Police Cooperative, was suspended earlier this month. Those reasons haven’t been made public.