Cheech Marin Talks About His Memoir

Cheech Marin has released his memoir titled “Cheech is Not My Real Name: But Don’t Call Me Chong.” Cheech joined John Carney to talk about the book and his career.

Cheech Marin has released his memoir titled “Cheech is Not My Real Name: But Don’t Call Me Chong.” Cheech joined John Carney to talk about the book and his career.

By Brady Hempen