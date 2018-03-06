CHESTERFIELD (KTRS) Chesterfield police say they’re looking for man they describe as armed and dangerous after a shooting incident early this morning.

Police say it happened about 5 a.m. Tuesday when a man fired shots into a home on Forest Crest in Chesterfield. Two people inside were hurt but their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident earlier in South St. Louis County. Police say they’re looking for 42-year-old Philip Stroisch, a white male, 6’2″, 240 lbs. They say he was last seen driving a silver 2011 GMC Yukon. Anyone with information on Stroisch’s whereabouts is asked to call (636) 537-3000.