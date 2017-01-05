Chicago police weighing motivation for attack that was broadcast on Facebook

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago police say authorities are considering whether an attack on a white man that was broadcast live on Facebook falls under hate crimes statutes. Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday morning that the four black suspects made “terrible racist statements” during the assault but that police believe the victim was targeted […]

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago police say authorities are considering whether an attack on a white man that was broadcast live on Facebook falls under hate crimes statutes.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday morning that the four black suspects made “terrible racist statements” during the assault but that police believe the victim was targeted because he has “special needs,” not because of his race.

Still, Guglielmi says investigators are looking at whether the assault falls under hate-crime laws.

Guglielmi says charges are expected later Thursday. He says the four suspects are all adults.