St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Two people, including a child are hospitalized after a shooting in north St. Louis.

Police say an 8-year-old boy and a man were shot in the 5700 block of Natural Bridge at just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The child suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and shoulder. The man was hit in the leg. There’s no word on the condition of either of the victims.

Police haven’t released a possible motive in the case or suspect information.