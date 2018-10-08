St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A nine-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the leg in north St. Louis.

Police say this happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday along the 8200 block of Newby in the Baden neighborhood. The child’s injuries aren’t said to be life threatening. Around the same time, a man was shot nearby in the 8500 block of Gilmore. There’s no word on his condition.

This comes amid a string of shooting in the city over the weekend. Police report a total of eight people were injured in separate shootings on Sunday.