Child Fatally Shot In North City

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)  A child is dead following a shooting in north St. Louis. Police say a 7-year-old girl died after being shot inside of a home on Minnie Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Investigators are trying to determine whether or not the shooting was accidental. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. There’s no […]

2017/02/13 9:27 AM
