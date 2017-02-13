Child Fatally Shot In North City

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A child is dead following a shooting in north St. Louis. Police say a 7-year-old girl died after being shot inside of a home on Minnie Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Investigators are trying to determine whether or not the shooting was accidental. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. There’s no […]
St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A child is dead following a shooting in north St. Louis.
Police say a 7-year-old girl died after being shot inside of a home on Minnie Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Investigators are trying to determine whether or not the shooting was accidental.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released. There’s no word of any arrests.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.