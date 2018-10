St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A child is hospitalized after being grazed by a bullet in north St. Louis.

Police say the 11-year-old was walking home from school around 4:30 p.m Thursday in the 5500 block of Alcott when he was grazed in the leg by a bullet. The child’s condition is unknown.

There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.