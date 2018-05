St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A child is hospitalized in critical condition after being rescued from a burning home in north St. Louis.

Firefighters responding to a fire at the residence along the 5000 block of Enright around 4 a.m. Saturday. The victim, a boy between the ages of 8 and 10, was trapped in the burning home. Firefighters were able to rescue the boy.

Two of the child’s siblings and his grandfather were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.