Child Killed In Shooting In South City

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A child is dead following a shooting in south St. Louis. Police say the 12-year-old victim was shot in a home on Michigan near Cherokee at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been released, but police say a 7-year-old was brought in for questioning by child […]
Police say the 12-year-old victim was shot in a home on Michigan near Cherokee at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been released, but police say a 7-year-old was brought in for questioning by child advocates.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
Stay tuned to KTRS for more information on this developing story.
