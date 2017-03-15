Child Killed In Shooting In South City

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A child is dead following a shooting in south St. Louis. Police say the 12-year-old victim was shot in a home on Michigan near Cherokee at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been released, but police say a 7-year-old was brought in for questioning by child […]

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

