St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A two-year-old girl is recovering after being shot while traveling in a vehicle on I-70 in St. Louis.

Police say the child was shot in the leg on Saturday afternoon on westbound I-70 near Union Boulevard. Police were called to a gas station on Union Boulevard near I-70.

The child was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.