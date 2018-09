Freeburg, IL (KTRS) A child is dead after being struck by a car in Freeburg.

Police say 14-year-old Mason Schmittling was riding his bike Tuesday afternoon when he was hit by a 16-year-old driver at the intersection of North State Street and Main Street. The teen was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

The 16-year-old driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The child’s name hasn’t been released.