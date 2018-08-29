Who doesn’t like chocolate? Who doesn’t like Fall? It’s harvest time and that means gathering around and creating memories around foods and recipes the entire family will love.

Now that we are almost in the full throes of the autumn season, it is only appropriate that we begin to think of Fall-centric foods. Most of these foods are better with chocolate, of course. Think apples, toasted marshmallows and even pretzels are yummy Fall treats that taste even better with chocolate. That is why I love Baker’s Dipping Chocolate—it makes it easy for you to add chocolate to almost anything.



When you need a quick snack to make your family, I’ve got the perfect recipe. My Chocolate Pretzel Treats take hardly any time and your kids will love them. With just a few ingredients, you have a confectionary wonder that you can serve.Here’s what you’ll need: Mini Pretzels

Baker’s Milk Dipping Chocolate

Sprinkles in Fall colors

Follow the instructions on the Baker's Dipping Chocolate. Let it cool for 2-3 minutes, and then begin dipping your mini pretzels in the chocolate, one by one. Once dipped, lay the chocolate pretzel treats on wax paper. Once you've dipped all pretzels, place the sprinkles on them and then place them in the refrigerator to harden for two to three hours.