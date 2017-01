Chris Pronger Talks About Checking Justin Bieber Into The Boards

Chris Pronger joined Martin and Randi to talk about checking Justin Bieber into the boards during the NHL Celebrity hockey game. Chris also talked about the Blues season and the upcoming Bob Plager jersey retirement night.

By Brady Hempen