Christians Observe Easter Weekend

Christians Observe Easter Weekend

2017/04/14 9:34 AM
St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)  Christians around the world are observing Good Friday.

In St. Louis, the Cathedral Basilica will hold a Good Friday service at 3 p.m., followed by an Easter Vigil at 8:30 Saturday night, and an Easter Sunday Mass at  10 a.m. These services will be live streamed at archstl.org/Easter.

In Belleville, St. Matthew United Methodist Church is celebrating 28 years of its Passion Play “The Joy of Easter.”

The musical drama, which the church first presented in 1989, depicts the life, teachings, ministry, suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Admission is free. The final performance of “The Joy of Easter” will be held on Good Friday at 7:30 p.m.

