St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Cigna is buying St. Louis-based Express Scripts for $67 billion.

The global health insurance company officially announced Thursday morning that it has entered into a a definitive agreement with Express Scripts.

“Cigna’s acquisition of Express Scripts brings together two complementary customer-centric services companies, well-positioned to drive greater quality and affordability for customers,” said David M. Cordani, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cigna. “This combination accelerates Cigna’s enterprise mission of improving the health, well-being and sense of security of those we serve, and in turn, expanding the breadth of services for our customers, partners, clients, health plans and communities. Together, we will create an expanded portfolio of health services, delivering greater consumer choice, closer alignment between the customer and health care provider, and more personalized value. This combination will create significant benefits to society and differentiated shareholder value.”

“First and foremost, we believe this transaction delivers attractive value to the Express Scripts shareholders” said Tim Wentworth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Express Scripts. Regarding the combination of Cigna and Express Scripts, Mr. Wentworth noted, “Together, our two organizations will help make the healthiest choices the easiest choices, putting health and pharmacy services within reach of everyone we serve. Adding our company’s leadership in pharmacy and medical benefit management, technology-powered clinical solutions, and specialized patient care model to Cigna’s track record of delivering value through innovation, we are positioned to transform healthcare. We will continue to have a distinct focus at Express Scripts and eviCore on partnering with health plans, and together, build tailored solutions for health plans and their members. Importantly, this agreement is a testament to the work of our team and their resolute focus on providing the best care to patients, and the most value to clients.”

The deal is scheduled to close by the end of the year.