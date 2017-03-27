Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Civil Trial Scheduled To Begin In Clergy Abuse Case

Civil Trial Scheduled To Begin In Clergy Abuse Case

Local

Civil Trial Scheduled To Begin In Clergy Abuse Case

Lincoln County, MO  (KTRS)  Jury selection is set to begin on Monday in a civil lawsuit accusing the St. Louis Archdiocese and Archbishop Robert Carlson for failing to discipline a priest charged with molesting a Lincoln County teenager. The suit filed by the teen and her family alleges that church leaders knew Reverend Joseph Jiang […]

Written by:
2017/03/27 9:44 AM
Civil Trial Scheduled To Begin In Clergy Abuse Case

Lincoln County, MO  (KTRS)  Jury selection is set to begin on Monday in a civil lawsuit accusing the St. Louis Archdiocese and Archbishop Robert Carlson for failing to discipline a priest charged with molesting a Lincoln County teenager.

The suit filed by the teen and her family alleges that church leaders knew Reverend Joseph Jiang  was a danger to children before he was charged with sexual misconduct involving the teen in 2012.

Jiang was added as a defendant in the lawsuit in 2015.
Jiang had been charged with child endangerment and witness tampering for allegedly leaving a $20,000 check and an apology on a family’s car. Those charges were later dismissed.

Tagged: , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!