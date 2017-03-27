Civil Trial Scheduled To Begin In Clergy Abuse Case

Lincoln County, MO (KTRS) Jury selection is set to begin on Monday in a civil lawsuit accusing the St. Louis Archdiocese and Archbishop Robert Carlson for failing to discipline a priest charged with molesting a Lincoln County teenager.

The suit filed by the teen and her family alleges that church leaders knew Reverend Joseph Jiang was a danger to children before he was charged with sexual misconduct involving the teen in 2012.

Jiang was added as a defendant in the lawsuit in 2015.

Jiang had been charged with child endangerment and witness tampering for allegedly leaving a $20,000 check and an apology on a family’s car. Those charges were later dismissed.