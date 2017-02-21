Colin Hay Talks About His New Documentary Which Illustrates He Career

Colin Hay, lead vocalist for Men at Work, joined John Carney to talk about his new documentary which illustrates his career with Men at Work and after the band broke up. The documentary is called “Colin Hay: Waiting for My Real Life.”

By Brady Hempen