Columbia Regional Airport continues showing growth

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Contractors are planning to start reconstruction of a runway at the Columbia Regional Airport, reflecting the increasing popularity of the largest airport in mid-Missouri.

The airport will use an $11 million federal grant and transportation sales tax revenue to expand a secondary, crosswind runway to 5,500 feet from 4,400 feet. The project is expected to be done in late summer or early fall. The Columbia Missourian reports the runway extension, along with an announcement last week that United Airlines will begin offering flights from Columbia to Denver and Chicago, show the airport’s increased use.

The number of passengers using the airport has set records in January and February this year.

Airport officials are already planning to extend the main runway to 7,400 feet, likely starting in 2020.