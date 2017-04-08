Comic Con draws young and old

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) Thousands of fans of comics, movies, popular TV shows and everything entertainment in between are crowding into America’s Center in downtown St. Louis this weekend for Wizard World Comic Con. The annual convention attracts thousands of comic fans as well as celebrities from popular TV shows and films to podcasts and the […]

