Comic Con draws young and old

2017/04/08 8:53 PM
ST. LOUIS (KTRS) Thousands of fans of comics, movies, popular TV shows and everything entertainment in between are crowding into America’s Center in downtown St. Louis this weekend for Wizard World Comic Con.  The annual convention attracts thousands of comic fans as well as celebrities from popular TV shows and films to podcasts and the WWE. Organizers say they’re seeing another “really good” turnout for the St. Louis event, which has been held here since 2012.

