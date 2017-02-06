Community Fire Protection District Defies Court Orders In Wrongful Termination Case

St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) The legal battle continues between The Community Fire Protection District and one of its former firefighters.

Cindy Schuenke was severely injured after responding to a house fire in north county back in 2006. She fell through a floor of the burning home and became trapped in the basement. She was badly burned and has undergone dozens of surgeries as a result of her injuries.

Her attorney says her termination in 2009, was in breach of her contract. In 2013 a court ordered the district to reinstate and pay Schuenke consistent with the contract that was in effect when she was injured in 2006. The amount came to just over $540,000.

The district appealed that ruling. The Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Schuenke, upholding the earlier court ruling.

Last week, the district notified Schuenke’s attorney, Lynette Petruska of Pleban and Petruska Law, that they will not compensate her.

Petruska said they will respond with more legal action. This includes an appeal to show contempt of court, a civil lawsuit, and possibly a federal lawsuit. “They are once again dragging this out.” added Petruska.

Petruska also said she will send a letter to the Attorney General’s Office and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, requesting that the board be removed from office.

The Community Fire Protection District has not yet responded to KTRS’ request for comment.