Baseball fans are paying their final respects as Cardinal Legend Red Schoendienst was laid to rest Friday. The mood was somber as a hearse and four black limousines arrived outside the Cathedral Basilica in midtown St. Louis.

Albert Fred Schoendienst , also known as “Red” or “Mr. Cardinal” was a 10-time All-Star second baseman who managed the Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series Championship in the 60’s. He was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee in 1989. Red Schoendienst was a Cardinal for 45 seasons as a player, coach, and manager. He was 95 years old when he passed earlier this month.