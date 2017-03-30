Confirmed: Remains Found Are Those of Missing Berkeley Woman

Kinloch, MO (KTRS) A body found in Kinloch in February has been positively identified as 25-year old Monica Sykes. She was reported missing from her Berkeley home in October 2016. A national search group, Texas Equi-search, joined volunteers and police last month and discovered the remains. Monica was reportedly last seen getting into a white car with a possible former boyfriend. He is described as a person of interest and has been in custody on a probation violation. As the investigation continues he may face charges connected to the woman’s death.