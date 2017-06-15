Congress Seeks Normalcy, Heads Back To Work After Shooting

Washington, D.C. (AP) The House has returned to business after a gunman fired at a baseball practice, critically injuring a top Republican lawmaker and wounding several others. Republican Rep. Gregg Harper of Mississippi gaveled in the session on Thursday, and Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania opened the morning speeches. Some 30 spectators watched the proceedings […]

Washington, D.C. (AP) The House has returned to business after a gunman fired at a baseball practice, critically injuring a top Republican lawmaker and wounding several others.

Republican Rep. Gregg Harper of Mississippi gaveled in the session on Thursday, and Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania opened the morning speeches. Some 30 spectators watched the proceedings from the visitors’ galleries.

Thompson spoke about oil in his district, then shifted to comments on the “horrific” events of Wednesday. Thompson offered his appreciation for the bravery of the U.S. Capitol Police. He called for replacing “the attacks of hateful personal politics and resistance” with respect.

Separately, Republicans also met behind closed doors before leaving Washington for the week. They also signed oversized cards sending well wishes to those who were injured in the shooting, including Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Washington hospital and “checked in” on a Louisiana congressman recovering from a gunshot wound. Pence tweeted shortly after leaving the MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Thursday morning that he and his wife, Karen, had thanked doctors and hospital staff.

The vice president also sought prayers for Rep. Steve Scalise and a Capitol Police officer who was shot Wednesday while defending Scalise and Republican colleagues from a shooter as they practiced for an annual charity baseball game Thursday night. The shooter later died from his injuries.

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, visited with Scalise late Wednesday.

After the hospital visit, Pence headed to Miami for a conference on Central America and meetings with the leaders of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

The shooter was identified as , a 66-year-old home inspector from Belleville, Illinois who had several minor run-ins with the law in recent years and belonged to a Facebook group called “Terminate the Republican Party.”