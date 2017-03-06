Congress To Probe Trump Wiretap Claim

WASHINGTON (AP) – Key members of Congress say they’ll honor President Donald Trump’s request to investigate his claim that Barack Obama overstepped his authority as president and had Trump’s telephones tapped during the election campaign. A U.S. official says the FBI has asked the Justice Department to dispute Trump’s allegation, though no such statement has […]

A U.S. official says the FBI has asked the Justice Department to dispute Trump’s allegation, though no such statement has been issued. Obama’s intelligence director also said no such action was ever carried out.

Trump on Saturday made a startling claim of presidential abuse of power without evidence. Trump is said to be frustrated by his senior advisers’ inability to tamp down the Russia issue.

Meanwhile, the President is expected to sign new travel ban order. A White House official says plans are on track to roll out a revised immigration ban today.

Trump administration officials have said that the new order aims to overcome the legal challenges that resulted in the first immigration ban being blocked by a federal court.

The revised order is expected to remove Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens face a U.S. travel ban for 90 days.

It would also no longer single out Syrian refugees for an indefinite ban.