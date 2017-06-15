Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Constantine Maroulis – Jesus Christ Superstar at the Muny

Constantine Maroulis – Jesus Christ Superstar at the Muny

Constantine James Maroulis is an American actor and rock singer from Wyckoff, New Jersey. He was the sixth-place finalist on the fourth season of the reality television series American Idol, and received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his role in Rock of Ages.

2017/06/15

Constantine James Maroulis is an American actor and rock singer from Wyckoff, New Jersey. He was the sixth-place finalist on the fourth season of the reality television series American Idol, and received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his role in Rock of Ages.

2He starred in the title role in Jekyll and Hyde on Broadway, for which he received a Drama League Award Nomination for a Distinguished Performance Award.

