Constantine Maroulis – Jesus Christ Superstar at the Muny

Constantine James Maroulis is an American actor and rock singer from Wyckoff, New Jersey. He was the sixth-place finalist on the fourth season of the reality television series American Idol, and received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his role in Rock of Ages.

He starred in the title role in Jekyll and Hyde on Broadway, for which he received a Drama League Award Nomination for a Distinguished Performance Award.

